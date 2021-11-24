ST. PAUL — Minnesota health officials reported 53 COVID-19 deaths and 1,420 hospitalizations Wednesday, Nov. 24, as the state's stubborn fourth wave of infections continued straining hospitals.

The Minnesota Department of Health will not post new COVID-19 data on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25. The state health department will upload Wednesday's numbers on Friday. Thanksgiving data will be released on Monday and Tuesday the following week.

Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Wednesday. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 3,759

3,759 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 74.9 (as of 11/16)

TOTAL CASES, INCLUDING REINFECTIONS: 891,099

891,099 TOTAL REINFECTIONS: 9,997

9,997 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 11% (as of 11/16)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1,420

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 45,014

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 53

TOTAL DEATHS: 9,282

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,625,001 or 69.6% of ages 5 and up

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 3,345,451 or 64.2% of ages 5 and up

