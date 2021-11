Becker: 6,035, up 149 cases since Nov. 10, including 1 additional death (70 deaths).

Clay (Moorhead): 11,524, up 371 cases since Nov. 10, including 1 additional death (101 deaths).

Otter Tail: 9,342, up 328 cases since Nov. 10, including 3 additional deaths (117 deaths).

Hubbard: 3,344, up 126 cases since Nov. 10, including 1 additional death (47 deaths).

Wadena: 2,867, up 138 cases since Nov. 10, including 2 additional deaths (35 deaths).

Otter Tail County reported 332 active cases on Nov. 11, an increase of 26 active cases over the previous week, said Otter Tail County Public Health.

