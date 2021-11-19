ST. PAUL — Minnesota hospitalization numbers for COVID-19 continue to climb to levels not seen since December 2020 as the state weathers one of the worst outbreaks of the virus in the U.S.
Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, Nov. 19. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 5,162
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 73.3 (as of 11/11)
- TOTAL CASES, INCLUDING REINFECTIONS: 871,203
- TOTAL REINFECTIONS: 9,531
- SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 10.8 (as of 11/11)
Hospitalizations, deaths
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1,414
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 44,224
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 30
TOTAL DEATHS: 9,155
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,583,889 or 68.8% of ages 5 and up
COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 3,335,953 or 64% of ages 5 and up
