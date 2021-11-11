ST. PAUL — With the number of school staff COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of September reaching the number seen in all of the previous school year, Minnesota's teacher's union is calling for the state to release more information on hospitalizations and deaths from school-related coronavirus cases.

State health officials reported another Minnesota school staff COVID-19 death in a weekly update issued Thursday, Nov. 11, bringing the number of staff deaths since the first week of September to eight. One student has died from COVID-19 complications since the beginning of the school year.

Sixteen staff and two students have died from COVID-19 cases associated with pre-K through 12th grade schools across Minnesota since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The figures include public, private and tribal schools.

Since the state health department began tracking school-related COVID-19 numbers in August 2020, 257 staff and 151 students have been hospitalized for the disease, according to the weekly report published Thursday. Of those cases, 51 staff and 20 students required ICU care. In all, 34,586 students have been infected with COVID-19 in a school setting.

In a statement, teachers union Education Minnesota described the deaths as tragic and called for the state health department to release anonymous summary data on deaths and hospitalizations tied to schools to help educators make better safety decisions.

MDH currently publishes a weekly list of school buildings that reported five or more cases of COVID-19 in students or staff but does not provide school-specific information on deaths and hospitalizations.

Meanwhile, overall hospitalizations for COVID-19 remain at the high for 2021 set on Wednesday, Nov. 10, as Minnesota experiences what state Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm called a "truly alarming spike in cases."

Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Thursday, Nov. 11. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Newly reported cases on Thursday include backlog from the past few days, as case growth over the weekend exceeded the state's intake capacity.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 5,123

5,123 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 52.7 (as of 11/2)

TOTAL CASES, INCLUDING REINFECTIONS: 836,787

836,787 TOTAL REINFECTIONS: 9,129

9,129 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 9.3% (as of 11/2)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1,159

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 42,831

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 43

TOTAL DEATHS: 8,968

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,512,944 and 67.4% of population age 5 and older

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 3,309,462 and 63.5% of population age 5 and older

Minnesotans seeking a vaccine can find a provider on the health department's online locator map.

The MDH COVID-19 hotline can be reached at 1-833-431-2053 Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and on Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

