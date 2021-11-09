The Minnesota Department of Health added 7,597 COVID-19 reinfections to the totals released Nov. 1. A reinfection occurs when the same person is confirmed to have COVID-19 more than 90 days after their first diagnosed infection. The reinfections occurred over the entire course of the pandemic but weren't annotated in the daily totals before because of a lack of standard case definition, said the MDH .

In the future, the department will report reinfections as a separate total over time.

However, COVID-related deaths statewide increased to 149 deaths this week compared to 123 deaths last week.

Total COVID-19 cases by county, Oct. 27 – Nov. 2:

Becker: 5,691, up 212 cases since Oct. 27, including 3 additional deaths (68 deaths).

Clay (Moorhead): 10,761, up 367 cases since Oct. 27 (99 deaths).

Otter Tail: 8,658, up 359 cases since Oct. 27, including 3 additional deaths (110 deaths).

Hubbard: 3,095, up 121 cases since Oct. 27, including 2 additional deaths (46 deaths).

Wadena: 2,594, up 142 cases since Oct. 27, including 2 additional deaths (31 deaths).

This week, three COVID-related deaths occurred in Becker and Otter Tail counties, and two deaths were reported in Hubbard and Wadena counties.

Otter Tail County reported 243 active cases on Oct. 27, an increase of 26 active cases over the previous week, said Otter Tail County Public Health.

