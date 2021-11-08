ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, Nov. 8. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 4,253

4,253 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 47.4 (as of 10/29)

TOTAL CASES, INCLUDING REINFECTIONS: 819,239

819,239 TOTAL REINFECTIONS: 8,637

8,637 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 8.5 (as of 10/29)

Beginning Nov. 1, the MDH has begun to report "reinfections." In keeping with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention terminology, this denotes cases in which a person tests positive more than 90 days after a previous positive test.

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 990

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 42,154

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 34

TOTAL DEATHS: 8,517

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,486,879

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 3,324,363

