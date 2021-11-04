MINNEAPOLIS — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Thursday, Nov. 4. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 3,718
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 39.5 (as of 10/22)
- TOTAL CASES, INCLUDING REINFECTIONS: 811,654
- TOTAL REINFECTIONS: 8,486
- SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 7.3 (as of 10/22)
Beginning Nov. 1, the MDH has begun to report "reinfections." In keeping with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention terminology, this denotes cases in which a person tests positive more than 90 days after a previous positive test.
Hospitalizations, deaths
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1,021
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 41,931
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 32
TOTAL DEATHS: 8,793
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,478,914 or 62.5% of total population
COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 3,326,854 or 59.8% of total population
