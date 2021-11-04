MINNEAPOLIS — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Thursday, Nov. 4. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 3,718

3,718 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 39.5 (as of 10/22)

TOTAL CASES, INCLUDING REINFECTIONS: 811,654

811,654 TOTAL REINFECTIONS: 8,486

8,486 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 7.3 (as of 10/22)

Beginning Nov. 1, the MDH has begun to report "reinfections." In keeping with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention terminology, this denotes cases in which a person tests positive more than 90 days after a previous positive test.

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1,021

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 41,931

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 32

TOTAL DEATHS: 8,793

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,478,914 or 62.5% of total population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 3,326,854 or 59.8% of total population

