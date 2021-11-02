SHAKOPEE, Minn. — A skilled nursing facility in the southwest Twin Cities metro area is the first alternative site to accept patients as part of Minnesota's effort to relieve pressure on hospitals strained by patients sick with COVID-19.

Benedictine St. Gertrude’s in Shakopee, Minnesota, will provide transitional care to up to 30 patients from hospitals in the region, Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday, Nov. 2. Patients will include those recovering from surgeries who no longer need hospital care but cannot return home.

“Our action plan is aimed at easing the burden on Minnesota hospitals, providing more capacity for Minnesotans who are sick with COVID-19, and ensuring all patients are receiving the care that is right for them," Walz said in the announcement. "There is more work to be done, but today is an important step.”

The Shakopee facility will initially be staffed by an emergency staffing pool of eight nurses and certified nursing assistants, as well as nursing assistants from the Minnesota National Guard, Walz's office said. The new alternative care site is the first to open under a plan Walz announced in mid-October to relieve strain on hospitals.

That plan included the creation of a staffing pool for facilities and calling on the Guard to offer staffing support.

"With the staffing support from the National Guard and the COVID-19 emergency staffing pool, Benedictine St. Gertrude’s is able to use its available capacity to serve this need,” Benedictine President and CEO Jerry Carley said in the release.

Walz also directed the Minnesota Department of Human Services to free up bed space at long-term care facilities run by the state. Since mid-October, the department has increased admissions to state facilities by 17%, according to Walz's office.

Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Tuesday. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEWLY REPORTED CASES: 7,043 (number includes reinfections)

7,043 (number includes reinfections) SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 41.5 (as of 10/25)

TOTAL CASES, INCLUDING REINFECTIONS: 805,015

805,015 TOTAL REINFECTIONS: 8,336

8,336 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 7.9 (as of 10/25)

Beginning Nov. 1, the MDH has begun to report "reinfections." In keeping with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention terminology, this denotes cases in which a person tests positive more than 90 days after a previous positive test. As "total recovered" does not reflect known recovery but rather those no longer in isolation, with this updating we will remove that metric.

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 978

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 41,481

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 24

TOTAL DEATHS: 8,718

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,474,398 and 74.9% of population over 16

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 3,318,686 and 71.7% of population over 16

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.