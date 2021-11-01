MINNEAPOLIS — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, Nov. 1. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 2,857 (including a backlog of 7,597 reinfections since the start of the pandemic; Monday's new case number was 10,454).



2,857 (including a backlog of 7,597 reinfections since the start of the pandemic; Monday's new case number was 10,454). SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 39.5 (as of 10/22)

TOTAL CASES, INCLUDING REINFECTIONS: 797,984

797,984 TOTAL REINFECTIONS: 8,184



8,184 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 7.3 (as of 10/22)

Beginning Nov. 1, the MDH has begun to report "reinfections." In keeping with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention terminology, this denotes cases in which a person tests positive more than 90 days after a previous positive test. As "total recovered" does not reflect known recovery but rather those no longer in isolation, with this updating we will remove that metric.

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 908

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 41,392

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 25

TOTAL DEATHS: 8,694

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,468,379 and 74.8% of population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 3,306,034 and 71.4% of population

