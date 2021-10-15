MINNEAPOLIS — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, Oct. 15. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 3,352

3,352 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 51.9

TOTAL CASES: 755,401

755,401 TOTAL RECOVERED: 722,264

722,264 8.4%

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 999

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 39,722

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 28

TOTAL DEATHS: 8,407

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,435,979 and 74.1% of population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 3,267,835 and 70.7% of population

