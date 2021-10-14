MINNEAPOLIS — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Thursday, Oct. 14. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 2,919

2,919 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 52.3 (as of 10/6)

TOTAL CASES: 752,060

752,060 TOTAL RECOVERED: 720,751

720,751 8.4% (as of 10/6)

Hospitalizations, deaths

14.1 (as of 10/6)

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 983 (as of 10/13)

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 39,595

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 25

TOTAL DEATHS: 8,379

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,433,212 and 74.1% of population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 3,264,931 and 70.6% of population

