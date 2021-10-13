MINNEAPOLIS — Northern Minnesota is among the nation's hotspots for new cases, sometimes double the rest of the state according to a New York Times analysis , with a band of high spread running from the northern metro moving northwest.

"New daily cases have risen by 29 percent in the last two weeks and hospitalizations by 17 percent," according to an article highlighting the spread in Minnesota and published on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Wednesday. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 2,388

2,388 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 52.4% (as of 10/5)

TOTAL CASES: 749,144

749,144 TOTAL RECOVERED: 719,185

719,185 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 8.4% (as of 10/5)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 990

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 39,447

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 24

TOTAL DEATHS: 8,354

Of the 24 deaths, just 5 were in long term care. According to state health records cited in The New York Times, 96% of ICU beds are now full and 93% of non-ICU beds are full.

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,430,921 and 74% of population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 3,262,423 and 70.6% of population

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.