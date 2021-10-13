MINNEAPOLIS — Northern Minnesota is among the nation's hotspots for new cases, sometimes double the rest of the state according to a New York Times analysis, with a band of high spread running from the northern metro moving northwest.
"New daily cases have risen by 29 percent in the last two weeks and hospitalizations by 17 percent," according to an article highlighting the spread in Minnesota and published on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Wednesday. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 2,388
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 52.4% (as of 10/5)
- TOTAL CASES: 749,144
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 719,185
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 8.4% (as of 10/5)
Hospitalizations, deaths
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 990
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 39,447
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 24
TOTAL DEATHS: 8,354
Of the 24 deaths, just 5 were in long term care. According to state health records cited in The New York Times, 96% of ICU beds are now full and 93% of non-ICU beds are full.
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,430,921 and 74% of population
COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 3,262,423 and 70.6% of population
As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.