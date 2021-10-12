MINNEAPOLIS — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Tuesday, Oct. 12. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 7,942

7,942 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 52.7 (as of 10/4)

TOTAL CASES: 746,768

746,768 TOTAL RECOVERED: 716,107

716,107 8.3% (as of 10/4)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 960

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 39,181

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 10

TOTAL DEATHS: 8,330

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,429,066 and 74% of population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 3,260,319 and 70.5% of population

