The department said the new clinic would make the outpatient treatment more readily available to Twin Cities area residents sickened with COVID-19. The antibody treatment can help those with COVID-19 recover more quickly and reduce their symptoms.

Patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms that started within 10 days and that are at high risk of being hospitalized or dying due to the illness are eligible to receive the treatment. They can reach out to their health care provider to help set up an appointment or request one through the state's online tool.

“This clinic will strengthen the existing capacity of providers in the Twin Cities to give this life-saving treatment,” Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said in a news release.

