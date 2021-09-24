ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health will hold a conference call to brief members of the media on the latest public health information regarding COVID-19 at noon, Friday, Sept. 24.

MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm will speak.

Watch a stream of the event below

