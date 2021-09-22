ST. PAUL — Minnesota added 14 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, Sept. 22, and 1,642 new coronavirus infections were reported by the state Department of Health.

The latest deaths range in age from their early 60s to their late 90s. Eleven resided in private homes and three in long-term care.

All 14 fatalities occurred this month, bringing the death toll to 8,025, including 4,610 deaths in long-term care.

There are 794 patients hospitalized including 214 in intensive care. An estimated 15,700 people with active infections are recovering at home.

Health officials believe nearly all new infections are caused by the more contagious delta variant. Vaccination remains the best way to avoid severe infection.

Of the 3.1 million Minnesotans who are fully vaccinated, 99 percent have not reported a breakthrough infection.

The state has administered 6.3 million doses of vaccine and 3.3 million people have gotten at least one dose.