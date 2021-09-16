ROCHESTER, Minn. — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Thursday, Sept. 16. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 2,484

2,484 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 30.5 as of Sept. 8

TOTAL CASES: 678,978

678,978 TOTAL RECOVERED: 656,149

656,149 7.1% as of Sept. 8

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 719 as of Sept. 12

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 36,645

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 14

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,970

Almost 18 months from the state's first recorded death due to the illness, just two of the 14 deaths reported Thursday were among residents of a nursing home. The newly recorded deaths included a resident of Dakota County in their 20s.

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,362,569 people, or 72.6% of residents age 16 and older (+2,579)

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 3,179,113 people, or 68.9% of residents age 16 and older

CHILDREN 12-15 WITH AT LEAST ONE VACCINE DOSE: 159,688 160,248 (+560)

CHILDREN 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 139,900

