ROCHESTER, Minn. — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Wednesday, Sept. 15. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 2,736

2,736 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 29.6 (as of 9/7)

TOTAL CASES: 676,505

676,505 TOTAL RECOVERED: 655,064

655,064 7.1 (as of 9/7)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 718

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 36,539

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 41*

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,956

* This total reflects a one-time updating that includes backlog of 29 unrecorded deaths from 2020 and 2021.

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,362,569 people, or 72.6% of residents age 16 and older

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 3,179,113 people, or 68.9% of residents age 16 and older

CHILDREN 12-15 WITH AT LEAST ONE VACCINE DOSE: 159,969

CHILDREN 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 139,271

