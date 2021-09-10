ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations published Friday, Sept. 10. Because all data are preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Vaccinations



FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,189,899 people, or 72.3% of residents age 16 and older

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 3,022,838 people, or 68.5% of residents age 16 and older

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WITH AT LEAST ONE VACCINE DOSE: 158,487

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 135,701

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 2,050

2,050 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 30.3 (As of Sept. 2.)

TOTAL CASES: 666,496

666,496 PATIENTS NO LONGER NEEDING ISOLATION: 644,355

644,355 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 6.6% (As of Sept. 2.)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 695 (As of Sept. 9.)

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 36,085

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 18

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,892

