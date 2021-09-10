ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations published Friday, Sept. 10. Because all data are preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,189,899 people, or 72.3% of residents age 16 and older
COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 3,022,838 people, or 68.5% of residents age 16 and older
CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WITH AT LEAST ONE VACCINE DOSE: 158,487
CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 135,701
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 2,050
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 30.3 (As of Sept. 2.)
- TOTAL CASES: 666,496
- PATIENTS NO LONGER NEEDING ISOLATION: 644,355
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 6.6% (As of Sept. 2.)
Hospitalizations, deaths
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 695 (As of Sept. 9.)
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 36,085
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 18
TOTAL DEATHS: 7,892
