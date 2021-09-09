ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Health held a conference call to brief members of the media on the latest public health information regarding COVID-19 on Thursday, Sept. 9.

Speakers included MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm, Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Dr. Heather Mueller, licensed school nurse Annie Lumbar Bendson, COVID-19 Vaccine Equity Director Dr. Nathan Chomilo and MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann.

Watch a stream of the event below and read the latest health news at NewsMD.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing.