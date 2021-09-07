ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations published Monday, Sept. 7. Because all data are preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Vaccinations



FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,176,543 people, or 72% of residents age 16 and older

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 3,003,568 people, or 68% of residents age 16 and older

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WITH AT LEAST ONE VACCINE DOSE: 156,074

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 130,991

Breakthrough cases

Breakthrough cases involve the detection of SARS CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in a patient who completed their vaccination regimen at least 14 days earlier. The Minnesota Department of Health publishes breakthrough case information on Mondays.

TOTAL CASES: 15,819, or 0.519% of fully vaccinated Minnesotans (As of Sept. 7)



15,819, or 0.519% of fully vaccinated Minnesotans (As of Sept. 7) TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 957, or 0.031% fully vaccinated Minnesotans (As of Sept. 7)



957, or 0.031% fully vaccinated Minnesotans (As of Sept. 7) TOTAL DEATHS: 93, or 0.003% of fully vaccinated Minnesotans (As of Sept. 7)



Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 2,088

2,088 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 27.3 (As of Aug. 27)

TOTAL CASES: 657,492

657,492 PATIENTS NO LONGER NEEDING ISOLATION: 635,784

635,784 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 6.6% (As of Aug. 26)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 615 (As of Sept. 3)

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 35,600

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 12

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,856

