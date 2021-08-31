ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations published Tuesday, Aug. 31. Because all data are preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Vaccinations



FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,161,137 people, or 71.7% of residents age 16 and older

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,985,354 people, or 67.7% of residents age 16 and older

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WITH AT LEAST VACCINE DOSE: 152,717

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 126,127

Statewide case rates

Note: New cases reported Tuesday reflect results from over the weekend.

NEW CASES: 3,882

3,882 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 26.8 (As of Aug. 23.)

TOTAL CASES: 649,964

649,964 PATIENTS NO LONGER NEEDING ISOLATION: 630,243

630,243 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 6.6% (As of Aug. 23.)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 589 (As of Aug. 27.)

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 35,121

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 6

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,811

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.