ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations published Thursday, Aug. 27.

Vaccinations



FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,149,169 people, or 71.4% of residents age 16 and older

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,970,302 people, or 67.3% of residents age 16 and older

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WITH AT LEAST VACCINE DOSE: 150,600

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 122,345

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 1,912

1,912 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE PER DAY: 25.1 (As of Aug. 19)

25.1 TOTAL CASES: 644,190

644,190 PATIENTS NO LONGER NEEDING ISOLATION: 623,438

623,438 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 6.2% (As of Aug. 19.)

Note: According to state health officials, test positivity rates in excess of 5% and average daily new cases per 100,000 people above five warrant additional caution.

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 590 (As of Aug. 24.)

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 34,949

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 6

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,799

