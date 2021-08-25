ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations published Wednesday, Aug. 25. Because all data are preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Vaccinations



FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,141,457 people, or 71.2% of residents age 16 and older

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,961,019 people, or 67.1% of residents age 16 and older

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WITH AT LEAST VACCINE DOSE: 148,349

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 118,702

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 1,404

1,404 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE PER DAY: 23.2 (as of Aug. 16)

23.2 TOTAL CASES: 640,459

640,459 PATIENTS NO LONGER NEEDING ISOLATION: 621,845

621,845 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 6% (As of Aug. 17.)

Note: According to state health officials, test positivity rates in excess of 5% and average daily new cases per 100,000 people above five warrant additional caution.

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 576 (As of Aug. 24.)

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 34,755

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 7

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,782

