ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations published Tuesday, Aug. 24. Because all data are preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Vaccinations



FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,138,299 people, or 71.2% of residents age 16 and older

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,957,590 people, or 67.1% of residents age 16 and older

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WITH AT LEAST VACCINE DOSE: 148,349

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 118,702

Statewide case rates

Note: Test positivity rates in excess of 5% and average daily new cases per 100,000 people above five warrant additional caution.

NEW CASES: 3,838

3,838 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE PER DAY: 22.8 (as of Aug. 16)

22.8 TOTAL CASES: 639,059

639,059 PATIENTS NO LONGER NEEDING ISOLATION: 620,425

620,425 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 6% (As of Aug. 16.)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 547 (As of Aug. 23.)

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 34,561

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 8

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,775

