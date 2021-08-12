ST. PAUL — Minnesota hit one of its vaccination goals Thursday, Aug. 12, when 70% of residents 16 and older have gotten at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine.

The milestone comes more than a month after the initial July 1 target set by Gov. Tim Walz. An incentive campaign that rewarded new vaccine recipients with $100 helped push the state over the threshold.

“Minnesotans are continuing to answer the urgent call and do their part to end this pandemic,” Walz said in a statement that noted the effectiveness of the vaccine. “ While we are making progress, there is no time to waste in making sure every Minnesotan who can get the shot does so. It will save lives.”

More than 30,000 people have applied for the $100 reward since it was announced at the end of July. The incentive gave vaccination rates a boost since the number of shots administered fell off dramatically after the April peak.

Walz set the 70% mark because state and national health officials believe a vaccination rate between 70 and 85% will move the nation toward so-called herd immunity. That’s when it becomes difficult for the virus to spread because fewer people are susceptible.

All three vaccines — the two dose formulas from Pfizer and Moderna and the single dose shot from Johnson & Johnson — have proven highly effective at preventing severe COVID-19 infections.

There is growing evidence that even the vaccinated can spread the coronavirus, prompting new recommendations for everyone to wear masks while visiting indoor public places with high rates of transmission.

There’s also more information about breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated, but still get sick with COVID-19. However, the rate of breakthrough cases is very small, roughly 0.02% in Minnesota, according to data released Monday, Aug. 9.

Jan Malcolm, health commissioner, says hitting the 70% goal is a positive development in the state’s coronavirus response, but is far from the finish line.

“Continuing to increase vaccination rates among those who are eligible, along with other steps to slow the spread, is incredibly important to protect our communities — especially those who are more vulnerable or not able to get vaccinated yet,” Malcolm said.

Children under 12 are currently not eligible to receive any of the vaccines that have emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.

Unvaccinated children coupled with the more contagious delta variant has health officials worried about further outbreaks when schools resume in the coming weeks.

For more information about vaccines visit VaccineConnector.MN.Gov. To apply for the $100 reward visit mn.gov/covid19/100/ before midnight on Aug. 15.