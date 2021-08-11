ST. PAUL — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday, Aug. 11, announced that state employees will be required to show proof of their vaccination against COVID-19 or take a weekly test to verify they aren't sick with the illness beginning Sept. 8.

The move follows announcements from other states and localities as well as businesses setting the vaccination requirement as more workers get ready to return to the office after working from home. It also comes as the state reports a jump in the number of delta variant cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state.

State employees, including University of Minnesota and Minnesota State University system professors and staff, will be subject to the new restrictions if they want to work in the office or plan to visit the office for more than 10 minutes. Those who don't wish to show proof of vaccination will be required to test negative for COVID-19 at least once a week at their agency or at another testing facility.

A positive COVID-19 test would not be grounds for discipline or dismissal, according to the policy. Anyone who refuses to submit proof of vaccination and is unwilling to undergo testing could be excluded from the office and face disciplinary action.

“Vaccination is the best way to keep employees and the people we serve safe and ensure the delta variant does not derail our economic recovery,” Walz said in a news release. “The state is leading by example and working to get our public employees vaccinated to protect themselves, their coworkers, and their communities."

State employees labor groups on Wednesday said they supported the state's efforts to limit the impacts of the pandemic but they had questions around how testing would be administered, whether employees could take paid time off to take a test and whether the employee or the state would foot the bill for COVID-19 tests.

"It’s important all Minnesotans work together to end this pandemic so we can all safely go back to our jobs, classrooms and communities, and spend time with our families and friends," Minnesota Association of Professional Employees President Megan Dayton said. "MAPE will work to ensure that members who cannot, or choose not to, be vaccinated are able to continue working with mitigations that protect everyone’s safety through masking and testing."

Health experts say the variant is more easily spread than earlier versions of the illness and they've again urged Minnesotans to get inoculated against COVID-19 to limit the likelihood of severe illness or death. The state on Wednesday neared its goal of vaccinating 70% of adults 16 and older, but officials said they would keep pushing unvaccinated Minnesotans to complete a vaccine set. Minnesotans who receive their first vaccine before Aug. 15 are eligible for a $100 Visa gift card from the state.

“Vaccination is the best tool we have available to minimize the impacts of COVID-19 and protect our workers, our organizations and our communities,” Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said. “We encourage all Minnesotans to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.”

Walz's policy drew pushback from Republicans in the Legislature. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said the state should take an approach that allows more options for employees to work remotely, use masks if they so choose and make their own choices around vaccination.

“I repeat what I said yesterday: Vaccines are widely available for those who want them and are incredibly effective at preventing the spread and impact of COVID," Gazelka said in a news release. "A vaccination mandate is divisive and unproductive.”



A spokesman for North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum did not immediately respond to questions about a possible state employee vaccine requirement, but the Republican leader has tried to avoid issuing mandates of any kind during the pandemic.

