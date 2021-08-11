ST. PAUL -- More than 30,000 Minnesotans have taken the state up on its offer of $100 for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of noon Tuesday, 30,400 had filed claims on the state’s website at mn.gov/covid19/100. More information about vaccines is available at VaccineConnector.mn.gov.

Paying those vaccine recipients would cost the state about $3 million, which is more than the $2.5 million Gov. Tim Walz initially set aside for the incentives. However, the program is slated to continue as planned until Aug. 15 with federal coronavirus aid that’s been sent to the state.

There have been requests from all 87 counties, and Sherburne, Mille Lacs, Chisago, Clay and Roseau counties are the top per capita, state officials said.

Data from the state Department of Health shows the number of vaccine doses administered in the first week of August, after the incentive was announced, was the highest it has been since late June.

There was a more modest increase in weekly vaccination rates in July as news that the more contagious delta variant was fueling a new surge in vaccine cases in Minnesota and most of the nation. At its April peak, Minnesota administered more than 400,000 vaccine doses in a week.

Anyone over the age of 12 can get the coronavirus vaccine. Residents 12-17 are limited to the two-dose Pfizer shot, while the two-dose Moderna and single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available to all adults.

Health officials believe roughly 85% of new cases in Minnesota are caused by the delta variant. Nearly all new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are Minnesotans who are not fully vaccinated.

As of Monday, there’s been 5,599 breakthrough infections out of 3 million people who are fully vaccinated for a rate of .02%. There’s been 514 hospitalizations among the vaccinated and 57 deaths, both fractions of a percentage point of the vaccinated population.

Meanwhile, Minnesota is now averaging about 800 new infections per day after numbers had dipped below 100 per day in late June.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise with 333 currently needing care including 92 in critical condition.

Minnesota is closing in on having 70% of the population 16 and older with at least one COVID-19 shot. Almost 6 million doses of vaccine have been distributed.

But community transmission is so high the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are recommending masks — for everyone, vaccinated or not — in most Minnesota counties. That’s because of growing evidence that even vaccinated people can spread the new delta variant, even when they don’t experience symptoms of infection.