MINNEAPOLIS — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, Aug. 6. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 1,012

1,012 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 9.3

TOTAL CASES: 617,788

617,788 TOTAL RECOVERED: 603,915

603,915 4.3

Hospitalizations, deaths

NEW HOSPITALIZATIONS: 2

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 267

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 33,578

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 6

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,694

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,060,725 and 69.4% of population

COMPLETED SERIES (2 doses): 2,906,890 and 65.9% of population

