ROCHESTER, Minn. — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations published Monday, Sept. 13. Because all data are preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 3,352,357 people, or 72.4% of residents age 16 and older
COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 3,163,785 people, or 68.6% of residents age 16 and older
CHILDREN 12-15 WITH AT LEAST ONE VACCINE DOSE: 158,825
CHILDREN 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 136,605
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 2,693
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 31 (as of Sept. 3)
- TOTAL CASES: 669,176
- PATIENTS NO LONGER NEEDING ISOLATION: 646,580
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 6.7% (as of Sept. 3)
Hospitalizations, deaths
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 678 (as of Sept. 10)
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 36,198
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 11
TOTAL DEATHS: 7,903
As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.