ST. PAUL — Eligible Minnesotans can now claim their $100 reward for getting their shots of COVID-19 vaccine.

A recently announced, state-backed incentive program will take requests from Wednesday, Aug. 4, until Sunday, Aug. 15. Only residents 12 years of age and older who received their first dose of the vaccine since Saturday, July 30, can apply.

The program is another attempt on the state's part to encourage vaccine uptake among residents who have yet to get their shots amid an increase in new COVID-19 diagnoses. Gov. Tim Walz has said he will authorize up to $2.5 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to pay for the incentives and will seek approval from state lawmakers to keep them flowing.

As of now, the governor's office said, federal aid will cover the first 24,330 eligible submissions to the program. Submissions can be made online at mn.gov/covid19/100 and will be verified by the Minnesota Department of Health.