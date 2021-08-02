MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota continues to see COVID-19 cases edging higher, but the summer swing shows no signs yet of racing out of control.

Health Department data Monday, Aug. 2, showed Minnesota averaging a little more than 500 new cases per day over the last seven reporting days, up significantly from about 91 daily at the start of July. Known active cases in that stretch have gone from 780 to back above 4,000.

While concerning, there’s no data yet to signal explosive growth similar to mid-April or late fall.

The rate of tests coming back positive for COVD-19 in the past reporting week is inching up but still below the 5% officials find concerning.

With the rise of the delta variant, federal officials recommend even vaccinated people wear a mask indoors in areas where community transmission is substantial or high. The University of Minnesota said it will require all students, faculty, staff and visitors to return to indoor masking.

Thanks to vaccinations, Minnesota is in a much better position than in November or April. Nearly 70% of state residents 16 and older have received at least one vaccination shot. That offers some hope this will remain a relatively mild wave.

Hospital and intensive care needs have risen, although they still aren’t close to the numbers seen in the fall and spring — 229 people are in hospital beds currently with COVID-19, including 68 needing intensive care.

The rate of tests coming back positive for the disease has been creeping back up toward the 5% threshold that officials find concerning. Data shows this current wave hitting Black Minnesotans especially hard.

“The speed of case growth is truly concerning,” Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said last week as she and other officials backed new federal guidance urging all students, staff and visitors to K-12 school buildings this fall to wear masks indoors to protect against COVID-19, regardless of their vaccination status.

About 68.8% of Minnesotans 16 and older have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the latest data; 65.6% are completely vaccinated. Add in some 104,000 12-to-15-year-olds and Minnesota is very close to having 3 million people completely vaccinated.

Officials hope by the end of August, at least 70% of the state’s 16-and-older population will be have at least one vaccine dose, although the rate of vaccination continues to sputter along.

Wide gaps remain in the vaccination rate among Minnesota regions.