ST. PAUL — Minnesota Department of Health officials are slated to deliver a COVID-19 briefing to members of the media at a virtual news conference at 3 p.m. Monday, July 26.

In an alert to news media, the health department listed the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 as the topic to be discussed. No further details were given.

The variant, which according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can resist certain treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, is believed to be more transmissible than previous strains of the virus and is associated with a surge in new COVID-19 infections. Both the rate of new cases per 100,000 residents in Minnesota and percentage of positive COVID-19 tests are increasing as of late, which suggests the virus is spreading to some degree, but are still below figures recorded during the most recent peak in April.

State health officials have held news briefings on COVID-19 less frequently as vaccination rates increased and pandemic restrictions were rescinded. The last such briefing was held in early June.