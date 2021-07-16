ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, July 16. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

TOTAL CASES: 607,524

607,524 OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +1,227

+1,227 TOTAL RECOVERED: 598,427

Hospitalizations, deaths

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,635

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +13

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 91

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: -17

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 32,935

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +122

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,988,676 people, or 67.8% of residents age 16 and older

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +17,732

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,855,883 people, or 64.8% of residents age 16 and older



OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +21,201

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WITH AT LEAST ONE VACCINE DOSE: 114,136

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +3,236

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 97,277

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +4,817

