ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, July 16. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

  • TOTAL CASES: 607,524
  • OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +1,227
  • TOTAL RECOVERED: 598,427

Hospitalizations, deaths

  • TOTAL DEATHS: 7,635

  • OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +13

  • ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 91

  • OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: -17

  • TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 32,935

  • OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +122

Newsletter signup for email alerts

Vaccinations

  • FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,988,676 people, or 67.8% of residents age 16 and older

  • OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +17,732

  • COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,855,883 people, or 64.8% of residents age 16 and older

  • OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +21,201

  • CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WITH AT LEAST ONE VACCINE DOSE: 114,136

  • OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +3,236

  • CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 97,277

  • OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +4,817

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.