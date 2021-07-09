ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, July 9. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- TOTAL CASES: 606,297
- OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +748
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 597,728
Hospitalizations, deaths
TOTAL DEATHS: 7,622
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +17
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 108
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE:
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 32,813
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +109
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,970,994 people, or 67.4% of residents age 16 and older
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +13,673
COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,834,682 people, or 64.3% of residents age 16 and older
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +18,504
CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WITH AT LEAST ONE VACCINE DOSE: 110,900
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +3,002
CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 92,460
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +5,279
As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.