ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, July 2. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

TOTAL CASES: 605,549

605,549 OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +578

+578 TOTAL RECOVERED: 597,128

Hospitalizations, deaths

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,605

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +33

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 108

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +1

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 32,704

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +105

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,957,321 people, or 67% of residents age 16 and older

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +20,532

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,816,178 people, or 63.9% of residents age 16 and older



OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +45,751

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WITH AT LEAST ONE VACCINE DOSE: 107,898

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +4,319

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 87,181

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +9,686

