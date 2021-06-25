ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, June 25. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

TOTAL CASES: 604,971

604,971 OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +789

+789 TOTAL RECOVERED: 596,430

Hospitalizations, deaths

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,572

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +45

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 107 as of June 24

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: -45

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 32,599

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +116

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,936,789 people, or 66.6% of residents age 16 and older

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,770,427 people, or 62.8% of residents age 16 and older



CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WITH AT LEAST VACCINE DOSE: 103,579

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: + 5207

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 77,495

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +12,187

