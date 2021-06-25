ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, June 25. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- TOTAL CASES: 604,971
- OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +789
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 596,430
Hospitalizations, deaths
TOTAL DEATHS: 7,572
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +45
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 107 as of June 24
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: -45
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 32,599
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +116
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,936,789 people, or 66.6% of residents age 16 and older
COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,770,427 people, or 62.8% of residents age 16 and older
CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WITH AT LEAST VACCINE DOSE: 103,579
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: + 5207
CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 77,495
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +12,187
