ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, June 18. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- TOTAL CASES: 604,184
- OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +718
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 595,499
Hospitalizations, deaths
TOTAL DEATHS: 7,527
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +31
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 152 as of Wednesday, June 16
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: -8
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 32,483
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +122
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,916,295 people, or 66.1% of residents age 16 and older
COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,734,568 people, or 62% of residents age 16 and older
CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WITH AT LEAST VACCINE DOSE: 98,372
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +5,972
CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 65,308
OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +29,563
