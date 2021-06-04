ST. PAUL — Minnesota has provided first-round doses to the COVID-19 vaccine to nearly 65% of residents older than 16, according to recent state Department of Health statistics.

That puts the state even closer to the goal of partially vaccinating 70% of that age group by July. Health officials this week said the Twin Cities area has already crossed that threshold.

Nearly 60% of residents age 16 and up have been fully vaccinated as of Friday, June 4. Children between the ages of 12 and 15, for whom the vaccine was recently approved, now account for an additional 81,354 partial vaccinations.

A total of 435 children in that age range are reported to be fully vaccinated, according to the health department.

Fewer new COVID-19 infections have been reported as of late, and active hospitalizations are decreasing. Health officials this week noted, however, that disease testing rates have slipped somewhat, which could potentially affect the detection of new cases.

Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, June 4. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

TOTAL CASES: 602,134

602,134 OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: 1,367

1,367 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 7.2 (As of Wednesday, May 19.)

TOTAL RECOVERED: 480,133

480,133 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 3% (As of Wednesday, May 19.)

Hospitalizations, deaths

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,445

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +37

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 252

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: -64

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 32,189

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +168

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,861,156 people, or 64.9% of residents age 16 and older

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +31,597

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,622,150 people, or 59.5% of residents age 16 and older

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +59,581

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WITH AT LEAST VACCINE DOSE: 81,354

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +10,907

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 435

OVER-THE-WEEK CHANGE: +318

