Editor’s note: Beginning next week, we will offer a weekly wrap-up of COVID-19 statistics and trends in the state. The daily state COVID-19 updates will be discontinued after this week.

ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Thursday, May 27. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 505

505 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 13.1 (As of Tuesday, May 18.)

TOTAL CASES: 600,408

600,408 TOTAL RECOVERED: 588,096

588,096 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 4.1% (As of Tuesday, May 18.)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 334

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 31,992

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 10

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,403

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,818,783 people, or 63.9% of residents age 16 and older

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,542,929 people, or 57.7% of residents age 16 and older

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WITH AT LEAST VACCINE DOSE: 66,614

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 110

