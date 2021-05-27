Editor’s note: Beginning next week, we will offer a weekly wrap-up of COVID-19 statistics and trends in the state. The daily state COVID-19 updates will be discontinued after this week.
ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Thursday, May 27. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 505
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 13.1 (As of Tuesday, May 18.)
- TOTAL CASES: 600,408
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 588,096
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 4.1% (As of Tuesday, May 18.)
Hospitalizations, deaths
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 334
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 31,992
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 10
TOTAL DEATHS: 7,403
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,818,783 people, or 63.9% of residents age 16 and older
COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,542,929 people, or 57.7% of residents age 16 and older
CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WITH AT LEAST VACCINE DOSE: 66,614
CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 110
