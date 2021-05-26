ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Wednesday, May 26. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 438

438 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 13.1 (Tuesday, May 18.)

TOTAL CASES: 599,909

599,909 TOTAL RECOVERED: 587,692

587,692 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 4.1% (Tuesday, May 18.)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 364

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 31,947

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 12

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,393

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,808,847 people, or 63.7% of residents age 16 and older

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,524,002 people, or 57.2% of residents age 16 and older

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WITH AT LEAST VACCINE DOSE: 62,595

CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 107

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.