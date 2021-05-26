ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Wednesday, May 26. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 438
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 13.1 (Tuesday, May 18.)
- TOTAL CASES: 599,909
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 587,692
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 4.1% (Tuesday, May 18.)
Hospitalizations, deaths
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 364
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 31,947
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 12
TOTAL DEATHS: 7,393
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,808,847 people, or 63.7% of residents age 16 and older
COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,524,002 people, or 57.2% of residents age 16 and older
CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WITH AT LEAST VACCINE DOSE: 62,595
CHILDREN AGES 12-15 WHO HAVE COMPLETED SERIES: 107
As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.