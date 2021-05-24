ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, May 24. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 469
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 15.7 (As of Thursday, May 13.)
- TOTAL CASES: 599,234
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 586,144
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 4.6% (As of Thursday, May 13.)
Hospitalizations, deaths
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 378
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 31,763
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED:
TOTAL DEATHS: 7,370
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,800,076 people, or 63.5% of residents age 16 and older
COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,506,773 people, or 56.8% of residents age 16 and older
As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.