Minnesota health officials reported 599 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, May 22.

Another nine people ranging from their early 50s to late 90s have died from the illness, bringing the state's death toll to 7,363.

The new cases came off approximately 22,700 newly completed tests. Nearly 6,750 Minnesotans are currently requiring isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Another 67,700 Minnesotans have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Saturday.

About 2.78 million Minnesotans now have had at least one dose of a vaccine, or 63% of the state's population. Nearly 2.47 million Minnesotans have completed their vaccine series, or 56% of the state's residents.

