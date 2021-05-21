ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, May 21. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 690
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 16.7 (As of Wednesday, May 12.)
- TOTAL CASES: 597,731
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 583,021
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 4.8% (As of Wednesday, May 12.)
Hospitalizations, deaths
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 396
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 31,699
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 21
TOTAL DEATHS: 7,354
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,764,124 people, or 62.7% of residents age 16 and older
COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,436,019 people, or 55.2% of residents age 16 and older
