ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Friday, May 21. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 690

690 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 16.7 (As of Wednesday, May 12.)

TOTAL CASES: 597,731

597,731 TOTAL RECOVERED: 583,021

583,021 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 4.8% (As of Wednesday, May 12.)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 396

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 31,699

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 21

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,354

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,764,124 people, or 62.7% of residents age 16 and older

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,436,019 people, or 55.2% of residents age 16 and older

