ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Thursday, May 20. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 874
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 16.7 (As of Wednesday, May 12.)
- TOTAL CASES: 597,052
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 582,480
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 4.8% (As of Wednesday, May 12.)
Hospitalizations, deaths
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 412
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 31,642
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 8
TOTAL DEATHS: 7,333
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,751,354 people, or 62.4% of residents age 16 and older
COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,410,466 people, or 54.7% of residents age 16 and older
