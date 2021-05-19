ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Wednesday, May 19. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 658

658 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 18.5 (As of Monday, May 10)

TOTAL CASES: 596,186

596,186 TOTAL RECOVERED: 581,861

581,861 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 4.9% (As of Monday, May 10)

Minnesota's percentage of COVID-positive disease tests has dipped just slightly below the 5% caution threshold for the first time since March 19. It peaked in early April amid a third wave of infections and had been declining ever since.

Health experts consider rates in excess of 5% to indicate more widespread transmission levels.

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 420

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 31,584

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 15

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,325

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,728,269 people, or 61.9% of residents age 16 and older

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,369,277 people, or 53.7% of residents age 16 and older

