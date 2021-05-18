ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Tuesday, May 18. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.
Statewide case rates
- NEW CASES: 519
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 20 (As of Sunday, May 9.)
- TOTAL CASES: 595,532
- TOTAL RECOVERED: 580,838
SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 5% (As of Sunday, May 9.)
Hospitalizations, deaths
ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 440
TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 31,52
DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED: 14
TOTAL DEATHS: 7,310
Vaccinations
FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,721,367 people, or 61.7% of residents age 16 and older
COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,349,152 people, or 53.3% of residents age 16 and older
