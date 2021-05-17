ST. PAUL — Following are the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Monday, May 17. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next.

Statewide case rates

NEW CASES: 589

589 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE OF NEW CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE: 22.8 (As of Thursday, May 6.)

TOTAL CASES: 595,016

595,016 TOTAL RECOVERED: 579,606

579,606 SEVEN-DAY, ROLLING AVERAGE TEST POSITIVITY RATE: 5.7% (As of Thursday, May 6.)

Hospitalizations, deaths

ACTIVE HOSPITALIZATIONS: 423

TOTAL HOSPITALIZATIONS: 31,398

DEATHS, NEWLY REPORTED:

TOTAL DEATHS: 7,296

Vaccinations

FIRST DOSE ADMINISTERED: 2,717,928 people, or 61.6% of residents ages 16 and older

COMPLETED SERIES (2 DOSES): 2,340,522 people, or 53.1% of residents ages 16 and older

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper righthand corner of the homepage.