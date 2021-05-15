Minnesota health officials reported 882 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths from the illness on Saturday, May 15.

All three people who died from COVID-19 were in their 80s. The new cases came off roughly 26,300 completed tests. About 9,400 Minnesotans are currently requiring isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Another 13,400 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total to 2.7 million. Nearly 49% of Minnesota's total population has at least one dose of a vaccine, while 41% has completed their vaccine series.

