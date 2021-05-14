Children 12–15 are now eligible to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use approval.

And there is other COVID-19 news.

"This is the first week we have not had an increase in COVID-19 cases in any U.S. state, and in 33 of those states, there was a decrease last week," says Dr. Gregory Poland, an infectious diseases expert and head of Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group. "This has not happened on any consistent basis for every U.S. state since the start of this pandemic."

In this Mayo Clinic Q&A podcast, Poland discusses the real-world effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines and the approval process for these vaccines, and he answers a number of listener questions.

